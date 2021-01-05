Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan to make debut in films with Resul Pookutty's Piharwa?

Television actor Parth Samthaan might make his acting debut in films with Resul Pookutty's film Piharwa. The film will be helmed by Jyoti Kapoor.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Parth Samthaan is an active social media user. Ever since the popular TV show went off the air, Parth has been sharing several stunning pictures and videos of him to keep his fans hooked. Now, talks are doing round that the actor might make his acting debut in films with Resul Pookutty's Piharwa. According to The Times of India report, a close source of the actor has revealed that the discussions are on between the makers and Parth. “But it is too early to comment if Parth has been finalised for the film,” he mentioned.

He further said that the makers are considering Parth for the lead role and if all goes as planned, he will bag the film. If makers confirm Parth for the film, then this will be his debut film in the industry. The story of the film revolves around the story of Baba Harbhajan Singh martyred during the Sino-Indian War.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Resul Pookutty spoke about considering Parth Samthaan for Piharwa. He said that they are yet to finalise Parth for the role. “The producer is talking to him and he is under consideration,” he added. The film will be helmed by Jyoti Kapoor.

In Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth was paired opposite Erica Fernandes. Currently, Parth is busy with shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s web show.

Earlier, there were reports that Parth will star opposite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, there has been no official announcement about it yet.

