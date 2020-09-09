Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Sahil Anand to return to Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes' show to shoot the last track

According to the latest reports, Sahil Anand who played the role of Anupam Sengupta in Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to make a comeback for shooting the show's 'final track.' Read on.

As disheartening as it may be for AnuPre fans, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is all set to bid adieu to viewers in a few days. According to reports, the show starring Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu), and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) will air its last episode on October 3 (2020). However, before the show bids goodbye to the fans, an important part of the KZK team is going to make a grand comeback on the show. Well, we're talking about Sahil Anand aka Anupam Sengupta. Yes, you read that right!

Sahil had recently quit the show and decided to move on to take up other projects. However, the latest media reports suggest that Sahil is all set to return to KZK, to shoot the final track of the show. Yes, Sahil is going to be back with his KZK team to shoot the 'conclusive track' and bring the show to a closure. Reports also have it that the actor has flown down to Mumbai from his hometown, Chandigarh to join the KZK cast and complete the shooting schedule.

Apparently, the makers of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay wanted to end things on a 'happy note' and give fans beautiful memories before they bid a final adieu. Since fans have adored Sahil's chemistry ith Parth (Anurag) and Pooja Banerjee (Nivedita Basu), they wanted to treat the fans before the show pulls its curtains down. So, they approached Sahil, and the handsome hunk agreed.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla also learnt that Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be replaced by another Balaji show. The show premiered on September 25, 2018, and is going to go off-air within 2 years. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :India Forums

