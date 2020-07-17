Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot resumes sans Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan & Aamna Sharif; Story to be tweaked

The shooting of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has resumed shooting today, after the shoots came to a halt some days ago as lead actor Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu) was tested positive for COVID-19. Read on to know more.

On July 12 (2020), the Indian Television industry received a shock as the lead actor of popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu, tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Immediately after Parth testing positive for COVID-19, the shooting of the show was brought to a complete halt. The cast and crew of KZK were also asked them to get tested. However, none of Parth's co-star including Erica Fernandes, , Pooja Banerjee, Aamna Sharif, and Shubhaavi Choksey were diagnosed with the virus.

Now, we at Pinkvilla have learnt that days after Parth being tested COVID-19 positive, the shooting of Kasautii Zindagii Kay will resume today. Yes, you read that right, the shoot for new episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay will begin again today (July 17, 2020). However, the shootings of KZK will resume without Erica Fernandes (Prerna), Aamna Sharif (Komolika), and Parth Samathaan (Anurag). While Parth is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, Erica and Aamna are in self-quarantine for safety precautions and care.

So, the shooting of KZK is resuming only with two actresses Pooja Banerjee (Nivedita) and Shubhaavi Choksey (Mohini). The two actresses have started shooting for their roles in the show already. The story is most likely to revolve around Mr. Bajaj (Karan Patel) in Parth and other casts' absence. Also, many of Parth's sequences were already shot, so the upcoming storyline and plot of the show will be tweaked accordingly. The makers will take the utmost care and precautions of the cast and crews' safety, by adhering to the new guidelines

Meanwhile, Aamna Sharif celebrated her birthday at home yesterday. It would be interesting to see how the plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay moves forward. The fresh episodes of the show began airing from July 13 after a three-month-long break. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

