Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILER ALERT: After Anurag and Prerna's defeat their death, will their reunite?

In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag and Prena's life will go through a major turmoil. Here's what will happen.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay featuring Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes as Prerna in the lead roles is running high on drama. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers at the edge of their seats. If you've been following the show, you might know that Aamna Shariff aka Komolika plotted an evil plan to take Prerna's life. She tried so by failing the brakes her car. However, Komolika's plans turned upside down, when instead of Prerna, Anurag took the car with dysfunctional brakes.

When Prerna learns about all this, she hurriedly goes to find her beloved husband. With her scientific plan she tries to save Anurag's life, while keeping her's at stake. She told Anurag that she will try to stop his car by the friction of her car, and asks him to come to a barren area for the same. She said that when she so does, Anurag could jump out from the car and save himself. The two also almost confessed their love for each other, as if it was their last phone call ever.

Now, in the upcoming episode, the drama will intensify as Prerna’s car will come extremely close to the cliff. Her car would hit on Anurag's car, and she will be at the edge of the cliff. The level of risk would be so much that a mere jerk in any of the cars, and Prena's car would topple down. All this will surely create new trouble and tension in their lives. However, amid all this, they will share an emotional eye-lock.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Erica Fernandes OPENS UP about her engagement rumours: It was a general post about my personal life

Will they be able to save each other? Will all these hurdles be the reason for them to be back together again? Will they Anurag and Prerna unite after this big trouble? Only time will tell. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More