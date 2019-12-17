Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILER ALERT: Komolika attempts to kill Prerna again; Anurag comes to her rescue

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is set for another interesting turn as Komolika is planning another nasty plan for Prerna and her baby.

The reboot of Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthan and Aamna Sharif has been making the buzz ever since it has been premiered. The show has come with an interesting storyline and has managed to keep the audience intrigued. While Komolika is putting in every effort to ruin Prerna’s life, destiny has always been the latter’s saviour. And maintaining the high voltage drama on the show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is coming with another important twist in the coming episode.

So far, we have seen that Komolika is irked as her plan to kill Prerna and her baby has been failed. And while Prerna is struggling with life and death in the hospital, Komolika has another deadly plan for the lady. This time, she is planning to kill Prerna in the hospital. She even disguises as a nurse to play her game. However, Anurag comes to Prerna’s rescue and saves her at the right time. While he manages to stop the disguised nurse from executing her nasty plan, he fails to recognize that it was Komolika.

It will certainly be a close call for Komolika and while she managed to escape, this won’t be stopping her to make another plan to attack Prerna and her child. Clearly, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is coming with more dhamaka in the coming days as Komolika will be creating more ruckus in Anurag and Prerna’s life. Will she succeed in her evil plans or will she be exposed in front of everyone?

Credits :Telly Chakkar

Read More