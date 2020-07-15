Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILER ALERT: Komolika tries to create misunderstanding between Mr Bajaj and Prerna

Karan Patel is finally going to be seen as Mr. Bajaj in the latest episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Here's what new twist will take place in Anurag, Prerna and Komolika's lives.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans are going to get a 'huge' surprise today, as new Mr. Bajaj aka is finally going to be seen in tonight's episode. Yes, you read that right! The story in tonight's episode is going to majorly revolve around Prerna, Mr. Bajaj, and Komolika. If you've seen the previous episode of KZK, you may know that Komlika is annoyed with Prerna's revelation that she still has feelings for Anurag. Owing to this, Komolika will plan to ruin Prerna's happy life, and create tensions in her marriage.

She will call Mr. Bajaj to instigate him against Prerna. Komolika will put in her best foot to create misunderstandings between Prerna and Mr. Bajaj, and ruin their married life. She will advise Mr. Bajaj to keep a keen eye on his wife Prerna, or else he will lose her to Anurag again. Initially, Mr. Bajaj gives Komolika a savage reply, telling her that he does not need any advice from her, as he knows about her intentions thoroughly. However, when Komolika stresses on Prerna's growing closeness and coincidental meetings with Anurag, planting a seed of doubt in Mr. Bajaj's mind.

Mr. Bajaj will get insecure about Anurag and Prerna and then will immediately book tickets for a flight to Kolkata. Though Mr. Bajaj trusts Prerna, he fears to lose her again, and thus instantly calls her up. Later, Prerna and Mr. Bajaj have a confrontation on-call, where the former asks her about Anurag and things that took place in the hospital.

Now, will Mr. Bajaj and Prerna clear their differences, or will they get into a spat? Will Komolika be successful in creating tensions between the two and affect their bond? Only time will tell. On the other hand, Kukki's statements will get her in trouble at the college. Later, Prerna will visit her family with Kukki. Are you excited to watch the new episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and welcome Karan Patel? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

