Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILER ALERT: Nivedita Basu defends Anurag for killing Prerna; Blames Mr Bajaj

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: Pooja Banerjee aka Nivedita Basu recently spilled the beans on why did Anurag kill Prerna. Here's what she revealed.

Ekta Kapoor's popular drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been making headlines for quite a few days. And this time, it is not because of Anurag and Prerna's chemistry, but an unexpected twist in their lives. Some days ago, the makers dropped in a new promo of the show, which sent shock waves all over. If you haven't watched it yet, the promo shows Anurag pushing her beloved wife Prerna from a building and taking her life. Yes, Anurag will kill Prerna in the forthcoming track. And this sudden shift in the plot line has left viewers baffled.

It was only now that after so much drama, fans got to see #AnuPre's reunion, but Anurag unleashing his dark side has left everyone wondering. While people are pondering what could have gone wrong that Anurag turned this beautiful love story in a hate story, Anurag's sister Nivedita Basu aka Pooja Banerjee broke the ice on why did Anurag kill Prerna. The actress took to her social media handle and posted a video addressing the upcoming shocking event in the Basu family. Nivedita defended Anurag for killing Prerna and blamed Mr. Bajaj for whatever happened.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, February 27, 2020: Anurag struggles to save Prerna's child's life

In the video, she is heard saying, 'Everyone is well aware of my relationship with Prerna. It is better if I don’t talk about her. She has already created a lot of chaos in the Basu family. But Anurag, how can he kill her Prerna? He is my brother, I know him well. I know he cannot even imagine taking such a nasty step ever. I am sure, Mr. Bajaj is behind all this havoc. It is all this ploy.'

Here it from Nivedita herself:

Well, KZK is surely going to take a massive turn. The viewers will witness betrayal at its peak on the show next week. We can't wait for the suspense to unfold. What are your thoughts on the same? Why do you think Anurag might have taken Prerna's life? Is this a conspiracy by Komolika? Who is behind all this mess? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay PROMO: Anurag kills Prerna post her delivery; Highlights dark side of their love story



Credits :Instagram

Read More