Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILER ALERT: Prerna puts her life in danger to save Anurag

Prerna risks her life to save Anurag as Komolika fails the brakes of her car but accidentally Anurag leaves in the same car.

Starring Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes as Prerna in the lead roles, Kasauti Zindagi Kay is dishing out some interesting episodes to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The last episode saw Aamna Shariff aka Komolika set up a plan to kill Prerna by failing the brakes of the car she was travelling in. However, none can fathom destiny's plan. Komolika's game changes when instead of Prerna, Anurag sits in the car sans functional brakes.

Being the devoted wife that she is, Prerna stands like a rock in between and protects Anurag whenever life throws challenges upon him. Shedding her meekness to save her husband, Prerna will be seen risking her life in the coming episode. She will ask Anurag to come to a barren area so as to make sure that the car stops without much damage. Prerna will be seen driving her car and overtaking Anurag's car in order to save him unharmed.

In the moment when Prerna risks her life to save Anurag, they have an emotional eye-lock while their cars pass by. Will Prerna be able to save Anurag? Will Komolika's evil plan turn the tables and put Anurag in danger?

What do you think? Comment and Let us know!

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan REVEALS Erica Fernandes gets offended by his jokes; Denies dating her

Credits :iwmbuzz

Read More