Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILER ALERT: Prerna to save Anurag's life; Komolika gets angry

The wait is finally over, as Kasautii Zindagii Kay's fresh episodes are all set to air from today (July 13, 2020). Parth Samthaan (Anurag) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) are going to return to the TV screens tonight with a new, twisted, and much more interesting storyline. The story will begin where it ended last time. Yes, both Prerna and Anurag are still going to be at loggerheads, as the former tries to defeat the latter in his game, and prove her mettle.

Previously, we had seen Prerna going all out to set up her dream project. She wanted to use part of their residential land for commercial use, and for this, she consulted a lawyer. The lawyer assured Prerna that she do the same. Now, this 'new story' will begin from where it stopped last time. However, this time it is going to cause Anurag some major harm. It will so happen that Prerna will come out of the lawyer's chamber and move ahead to her destination. However, she will spot Anurag lingering around, and in a bid to hide from him, she will run towards a dangerous construction site.

The peon tries to stop Prerna from going towards the construction site, but in vain. It is here when Anurag finds Prerna and follows her asking her to not go ahead in that direction as it is unsafe. But, Prerna will not pay any heed, and the two will end-up right in the middle of the construction work. While Prerna blames Anurag for following her to decode her next plan, the latter will rubbish everything giving it back in a sarcastic manner. Here, the two will enter into an ugly spat, pointing out their ugly past. But, if you think this is all? Well, no, there's something terrible waiting for AnuPre.

Anurag will get severely injured as a bunch of bamboo sticks will fall on his head, leading to bleeding. Prerna will panic, and rush him towards the hospital for immediate medical attention. She will race against time to get Anurag hospitalized, and his treatment will begin. Yes, Prerna will save Anurag's life. Amidst all this, Komolika is worried why Anurag is not back home yet as it is too late. She calls him, and the hospital nurse picks up the phone. However, after having a conversation, Komolika will fume with anger, as the nurse discloses something, leaving Komolika aghast. The Basu's are in turmoil over his life.

Komolika will claim that 'history is repeating itself.' Well, to find out why did Komolika made such a strong statement, watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay today at 8 pm on Star Plus. It would be intriguing to see how Anurag and Prerna's relationship changes this time, after this disastrous accident. Do Prerna and Anurag still have feelings for each other? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

