Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Anurag and Prerna get into argument as they try to help a hurt Samidha

In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, AnuPre fans will see Anurag and Prerna fighting like small kids as they try to help Samidha who has hurt her knee. But, it is the little girl's question to them that will grab fans' attention. Here's what will happen.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been keeping fans hooked with its intriguing storyline. While many fans are disheartened to know about Parth Samthaan's (Anurag Basu) exit from the show, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to grab viewers' attention with new twists in AnuPre's life. Now in the upcoming episode of the daily soap, Anurag and Prerna (Erica Fernades) will fight like small kids as they try to help a hurt Samidha. It will so happen that Samidha will fall on the road, hurting her knee, and Anurag will find her in pain. 

Anurag will quickly take her inside a nearby temple to give her first aid. Samidha will ask Anurag to cover her wound with a band-aid. However, Anurag's hands shiver as he tries to put some medicine on Samidha's knee, and that very moment, Prerna arrives and pushes Anurag away. Firstly, Anurag is surprised to see Prerna there, and then the two get into an argument as they try to help Samidha. The two get into a tiff, leaving Samidha stunned. 

Upon seeing the duo fighting like cats and dogs, Samidha out of innocence throws a question Anurag and Prerna, which leaves them tight-lipped. While AnuPre continue their spat, Samidha asks, 'Are you two husband and wife?' leaving them, mum. They are speechless with Samidha's question and just gaze into each other's eyes. 

Take a look at Kasautii Zindagii Kay's precap here: 

While this sequence is sure to bring some interesting turns in AnuPre's life, their fans cannot stop laughing over their cute nok-jhok on social media. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

