Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Anurag apologises to Prerna; Is he ready to reveal the truth of past 8 years?

In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag will get emotional and apologises to Prerna for hurting her. Further, he will also say that he wants to confess why he betrayed her. Here's what will happen.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been creating a lot of buzz lately, for various reasons. It is already known that Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu is all said to bid goodbye to KZK, recently it was revealed that the show will go off-air in two months, after Parth's exit. Yes, the makers have makers decided to pull off Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and another Balaji show is likely to replace it. While fans are left disheartened after this piece of news, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep them glued to the TV screens.

AnuPre fans have been waiting with bated breath for the past some months to see how the big revelations of Anurag, Komolika, and Prerna's daughter will take up. Every time it seems, it might just happen, audiences are left to sigh. Well, it looks like this time it might happen for real, or maybe not. In the upcoming episode, Anurag will be seen confronting Prerna about why and how things went wrong in the past. Yes, Anurag is likely to finally reveal why he betrayed Prerna and ruined their happy relationship 8 years ago.

Anurag will be left emotional and will apologise to Prerna for his mistakes. He will share that whatever bad he has told her to date, was just to hurt and break her. However, Prerna will refuse to buy his lies and will try to walk off. But, Anurag will stop her, and say that he wants to confess about whatever he has done in the past. Yes, Anurag will finally reveal the truth to Prerna about how their life took a drastic turn 8 years ago. However, Prerna is seen to be shocked.

Take a look at Kasautii Zindagii Kay's precap here:

Will she finally come to know about her daughter and Komolika's evil plans? Well, only time will tell. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think AnuPre will reunite? Let us know in the comment section below.

