Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Anurag to CONFESS his love for Prerna in front of Komolika

The upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay will leave AnuPre fans excited as Anurag will finally admit that he is still in love with Prerna, leaving Komolika shocked.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Parth Samthaan (Anurag) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) in the lead roles, has been keeping fans hooked with its intriguing storyline. The recent episodes have been quite emotional for fans as Prerna and Anurag feel a strong special connection with the little girl 'Samidha.' Both of them recall their memories of their daughter Sneha and feel that Samidha might be their little angel. While fans are happy to see the trio together, AnuPre fans are going to dance in merriment in the upcoming episode of the show.

Anurag will finally confess his love and feelings for Prerna in the forthcoming episode. Yes, you read that right! It will so happen that Anurag and Prerna will cross paths and a complete 'Bollywood moment will happen as Prerna's dupatta will get stuck in the button of Anurag's sherwani as they pass by each other. Prerna will try to remove it in a gist, and while doing so will hurt herself slightly. Upon seeing Prerna in pain, Anurag will hold her hand, and try to help her. Komolika, Mr. Bajaj, and others will be shocked to see the brewing closeness between Anurag and Prerna.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay PROMO: Anurag supports an emotional Prerna; Fans root for AnuPre's reunion

Out of jealousy, Komolika will question Anurag of his behaviour and the latter will ultimately confess his love for Prerna. He will taunt Komolika saying that she might have been successful in making Prerna hate him and separate people but she cannot end the love they share. Anurag will also clearly say that he still loves Prerna, leaving Komolika shocked.

Later, Anurag and Prerna will get locked in a room, wherein she will blame him for planning her murder again. She will tell him that he has come here to complete the task that he couldn't do 8 years before, i.e. kill her.

Take a look at KZK's precap here:

It would be interesting to see what happens in Anurag and Prerna's life next. Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan is all set to bid adieu to Kasautii Zindagii Kay. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes RUBBISHES rumours of quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Says 'I'm still a part of the show'

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×