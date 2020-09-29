Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Anurag cuts all ties with Komolika; Latter plans to KILL Prerna

In the upcoming track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna (Erica Fernandes), Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Komolika (Aamna Sharif) will have an ugly face-off. Here's what will happen.

Only a few days are left for Kasautii Zindagii Kay to bid adieu to viewers. The show starring Parth Samthaan (Anurag), Erica Fernandes (Prerna), Aamna Sharif (Komolika), and (Mr. Bajaj) is all set to go off-air on October 3 (2020). Fans of the show, especially AnuPre shippers are left disheartened by this news. However, the show's makers are trying to leave audiences with some good memories, as KZK might have a 'happy end.'

But, before the show comes to an end, the drama is going to intensify and reach its peak. In the last episode, we saw how Prerna learns about Samidha's truth. She understands that Samidha is her daughter Sneha, and cries out of happiness. Anurag and Prerna also have an emotional breakdown as they divulge into their past. Now in the upcoming episode, Prerna is going to go all out to get back her daughter Samidha aka Sneha from Komolik's claws. But, Komolika being Komolika will also play her cards well to destroy Prerna.

It will so happen that Prerna will reach Komolika and Anurag's house and warn them to not mess with her. A furious Prerna will tell Komolika and Anurag to give Samidha back to her. She will say, 'Aaj tak tum dono ne sirf mera gussa dekha hai, aaj ek maa ki nafrat dekhoge.' The rage in her eyes and tone leaves Komolika shocked.

But what adds to Komolika's fury is Anurag's anger. Anurag will cut all ties with Komolika. Yes, you read that right! Anurag will take a stand and decide to break all relations with Komolika, leaving Komolika baffled. After all this, Komolika plans to take revenge and will go to the goons to order them to kill Prerna. She will pay them the ransom amount and will tell them to kill Prerna in any situation.

Well, it would be interesting to see what happens in Kasautii Zindagii Kay next. Will Komolika be successful in her plans or will AnuPre's love defeat her evil motives? Let us know in the comment section below.

