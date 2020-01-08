Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Anurag to get his memory back before Prerna’s marriage?

Anurag will reportedly get his memory back soon in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Read on to know more.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is witnessing innumerable twists and turns and fans have been waiting for some happy moments on the show. Looks like the wait is over. The loyal followers for the show are aware that Anurag (Parth Samthaan) has lost his memory in the show and believes Komolika (Aamna Sharif) is his wife. Prerna (Erica Fernandes) has been trying to be around Anurag but now the audience are waiting in anticipation to see if Prerna will really get married to Viraj, who is involved with Komolika in her plan.

Hearing about Prerna’s marriage, Anurag feels threatened and has a sense of loss, not knowing she is his wife. He will start getting flashbacks as well and he will share his trouble with Anupam (Sahil Anand). Shivani will overhear the conversation and will inform Prerna about the same. Prerna will obviously rejoice this piece of information but will Anurag get his memory before the impending wedding? Well, according to reports, yes he will in true blue Balaji style. This surely will leave all the fans excited for sure.

About his and Erica's dating rumours, Parth had earlier said, “We are good friends and friendly even today. We are in a good space. We work together daily on our TV serial and things are smooth between us. At times, there are some arguments or differences of opinions at work, but this is normal. In fact, recently, the cast came over to my new house and we all chilled together. I am not even aware of most of these so-called rumours; so we don’t need to deal with it."

