Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Anurag panics as Prerna faints & tries to save her life; Komolika left furious

In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag will turn saviour for Prerna who falls unconscious. Komolika will fume in anger to see AnuPre's closeness and Anurag's concern for Prerna. Here's what will happen.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep fans hooked to the screens, as the show is about to bid goodbye in a few weeks. The show starring Parth Samthaan (Anurag) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) in the lead roles has been dishing out some interesting episodes with top-notch drama. In the past episode, Anurag and Prerna were seen at loggerheads in a cold storeroom. Now, in tonight's episode, AnuPre fans are going to be left with bittersweet feelings.

It will so happen that Prerna will faint and fall unconscious in the storeroom owing to the increasing cold, leaving Anurag panicked. AnuPre will be locked in the room, and Anurag will be left shattered as Prerna gets unconscious. He will screech for help, and ask someone to help them get out of the room, as they have been locked inside, but in vain. Anurag will get worried, and do all things possible to try to save Prerna and regain her consciousness. From rubbing her hands to providing her oxygen, Anurag will try to save his ladylove Prerna.

He takes due care of Prerna and tries to keep her warm. Later with no way out, Anurag uses the CPR method on Prerna and she opens her eyes. However, she taunts Anurag that she cannot trust her about the orphanage story. Feeling weak, Prerna faints again, and while Anurag tries to help her, someone opens the door, and the family arrives. A concerned Anurag carries Prerna in his arms to her room, and the doctor comes for her checkup. Upon seeing, Anurag's worry for Prerna, Komolika (Aamna Sharif) fumes in anger, and is annoyed by AnuPre's closeness.

Well, now that Anurag has saved Prerna's life, it would be interesting to see if the misunderstandings and differences between them get solved. Whatever happens, the episode is surely going to leave AnuPre fans with tears of joy, seeing their love. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see tonight's episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay? Let us know in the comment section below.

