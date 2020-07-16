Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Anurag saves the young girl from an accident and argues with Prerna

Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Erica Fernandes (Prerna) and Parth Samthaan (Anurag) is going to take a new turn as AnuPre are going to bump into the unknown girl again. Here's what will happen.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Erica Fernandes (Prerna) and Parth Samthaan (Anurag) is back to entertain viewers with an intriguing story. Ever since the show returned after a long break, the plot has been keeping audiences hooked with the 'twisted relationship' between Anurag and Prerna, and how it is affecting their partners Komolika and Mr. Bajaj. In last night's episode, after a long wait finally, the 'new Mr. Rishabh Bajaj' aka 's first glimpse was shown, leaving fans utterly amused.

Now, in tonight's episode, another interesting twist is going to take place, as Anurag and Prerna are going to bump into the 'young girl', with whom they both feel a 'special connection' with her. It will so happen that Prerna will spot the girl at the flower shop, and see that she is sad. Prerna will ask her about her sadness, as the girl will reveal that she is hungry, but does not have money in her hand. Prerna offers the girl some money to buy food.

Initially, she refuses, but when Prerna explained that if she had a daughter, she would have fed her also. The girl accepts the money and rushes to buy her favourite food item, while Prerna waits for her in a nearby coffee shop. The girl is so engrossed in her thoughts that she walks without paying attention to the road, and here Anurag comes for her rescue. He sees a car moving towards the girl, and quickly goes to pull the girl at the side. While he saves her, he is worried about her injury. He seems worried, but the girl assures her that she is fine. Anurag yet again feels a strong connection and bond with her.

Later, he spots Prerna waiting at a cafe and approaches her only to get into a war of words. The duo recalls their past, as Prerna threatens to destroy his life, just as he did 8 years ago. Their nok-jhok continues as they taunt each other unabashedly.

Meanwhile, Anurag secretly met his friend Sudeep for a favour, while Mohini and Nivedita got into loggerheads. Komolika kept wondering why did Anurag suddenly go to meet Sudeep, despite being injured. Well, a lot is yet to be unfolded in AnuPre's life.

Credits :Pinkvilla

