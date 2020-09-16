Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Anurag will question Nivedita about Prerna and Komolika's deal

In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag will have a one-to-one talk with Nivedita to find out Komolika's new plan against Prerna. Here's what will happen.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu), Erica Fernandes (Prerna), Aamna Sharif (Komolika), and (Mr. Bajaj) in the lead roles is all set to dish some new twists and turns. We already told you how Komolik will learn the truth about Prerna's daughter. Komolika will get to know that Prerna's daughter, who she had given to the orphanage eight years ago is still alive.

Yes, while everybody thought that Prerna's daughter lost her life in the orphanage fire, Chandrika (Samidha's guardian) will reveal it to Komolika that Prerna's blood is alive, and the story is not over yet. While this 'big revelation' is going to turn tables in the story, Anurag is worried about something else, and it is related to Prerna. In the upcoming episode, Anurag will question his sister Nivedita (Pooja Banerjee) about a deal between Prerna and Komolika. Wondering what it is about?

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Komolika is 'shocked' to learn that Prerna's daughter Sneha is alive

Well, Anurag will find some agreement papers hidden in a photo frame, which will leave him shocked. As per the agreement, Anurag will understand that Prerna has given 51% stake of the Bajaj City Project to Basu City Project. This means that Prerna has had a deal with Komolika. Anurag is shocked to learn about it, and wonders why an intellectual person like Prerna would take such a step. While Anurag tries to ask Prerna about this 'stupid decision' of hers, she will refuse to give him any insights.

So, an angry Anurag will confront Nivedita and ask her to tell him the truth about the papers. He will question her as to what was the reason behind Prerna signing these papers, which are so important to her and her company.

Take a look at Kasautii Zindagii Kay's precap here:

Anurag will be furious to know the truth which led to Prerna's big decision. Will Nivedita reveal the Komolika's big plan? Will Anurag get to know that Prerna has done all this for Samidha? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Komolika doubts Nivedita and Prerna; Mr Bajaj sees Kaushik & Kuki together

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×