Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Komolika and Ronit to get arrested; Shivangi makes a BIG revelation

In Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the press will be seen asking Komolika on why did they kidnap Shivani. A distressed Shivani opens up on the incident in front of the media. Prerna and Komolika will get into a heated argument over this.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans will be happy to witness that Ronit and Komolika (Aamna Sharif), who kidnapped Prerna's (Erica Fernandes) younger sister Shivani will be arrested. Prerna will find out the same and bring the police to the location of her kidnapping and will expose Komolika. The press will be seen asking Komolika on why did they kidnap Shivani. A distressed Shivani opens up on the incident in front of the media. Prerna and Komolika will get into a heated argument over this.

Shivani will, however, reveal that she was never kidnapped. She said that she had come with them on her own will. The police then leave both Komolika and Ronit post this revelation. Prerna tries to ease Shivani to speak the truth. However, Shivani turns against Prerna and asks her to not speak ill about the duo. She also reveals that she loves Ronit and wants to marry him.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Mohini, Nivedita plan to get Mr Bajaj to marry latter; Prerna & Komolika argue

Well, the truth really leaves Prerna shocked. Meanwhile, Prerna is beaming with happiness in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as she has successfully defeated Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Komolika in her first plan. To celebrate her victory and announce the opening of her dream venture 'Bajaj City Projects', Prerna arranged an inauguration party inviting her arch-rivals Anurag and Komolika. While Komolika turns up to the party with Mohini (Shubhaavi Choksey) and Nivedita (Pooja Banerjee), Anurag is nowhere to be seen.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×