Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Komolika doubts Nivedita and Prerna; Mr Bajaj sees Kaushik & Kuki together

In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika will feel that Nivedita will betray her and side with Prerna. On the other hand, Mr. Bajaj will be shocked to see Kaushik and Kuki together. Here's what will happen.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay featuring Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu), Erica Fernandes (Prerna), Aamna Sharif (Komolika), and (Mr. Bajaj) in the lead roles, will soon bid adieu to its fans. The show will pull down its curtains and air its last episode on October 3 (2020), leaving AnuPre fans disheartened. With the date of the show's closure nearing, the makers are doing everything to grab viewers' attention. In the past few episodes, we saw how the story was focussed on Samidha, Anurag, and Prerna.

Now, in the forthcoming track, new twists and revelations await to add to the drama. The focus will now shift to Kaushik and Kuki, as Mr. Bajaj will see them together. Yes, in the upcoming episode, it will so happen that Mr. Bajaj will be travelling in his car, and he will notice Kaushik and Kuki indulging in a conversation together, and having a fun banter. Later, Komolika will ask Kaushik about the 'special girl' he has in his life, and he will reveal about Kuki (Bajaj).

On the other hand, Komolika will doubt Nivedita and Prerna. She will feel that Nivedita will betray her and side with Prerna. Komolika will question Nivedita about the important project papers, and the latter will say that she has kept them hidden from Prerna. However, Komolika will doubt that Nivedita is playing a game with her, and will hand over the papers to Prerna eventually in exchange for money. The papers have a 'special' plan to destroy and ruin Prerna.

Now, it would interesting to see what will be Komolika's next plan as she is now aware of Kaushik and Kuki's connection. Will she use it against Prerna, Mr. Bajaj, and Anurag? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

