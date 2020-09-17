Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Komolika FINALLY finds out Samidha is Prerna's daughter Sneha

In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Samidha's real identity will be revealed before Komolika as she will learn that the former is none other than Prerna's daughter Sneha. Here's what will happen.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to pull its curtains down in a few weeks. But before the show bids goodbye, some big revelations are going to be made. Yes, many mysteries are going to be solved. And finally, the truth about Prerna(Erica Fernandes) and Anurag's (Parth Samthaan) is going to be unraveled. But before that happens, another twist awaits for KZK and AnuPre fans.

In the previous episode, Komolika (Aamna Sharif) receives a shock as she learns that Prerna's daughter is alive. She is left speechless after Chandrika, the orphanage lady she gave Prerna's kid too, calls her suddenly after eight long years. Chandrika tells Komolika that Prerna's daughter was saved from the orphanage fire, and their story has not ended yet. While Komolika is left startled by this news, another big revelation awaits her, as she will get to know 'who' Prerna's daughter is and where has she been all these years.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Anurag will question Nivedita about Prerna and Komolika's deal

In the upcoming episode, Komolika will 'finally' find out that Prerna's daughter is none other than Samidha. It will so happen that Chandrika (Samidha's guardian) will take Komolika to her house, and let her meet Prerna's daughter. She will point out a girl who is sleeping with her face covered. Komolika will slowly approach the girl, and unveil her face only to find out that Samidha is Sneha. On knowing the truth, Komolika will be left startled.

Take a look at Kasautii Zindagii Kay's precap here:

Meanwhile, Prerna and Anurag feel a strong and close connection to Samidha but are not aware of her real identity. It would be interesting to see what happens next as Komolika now knows the truth. What will be Komolika's next move? Will Anurag and Prerna ever get to know that Samidha is Senha? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.



ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Komolika is 'shocked' to learn that Prerna's daughter Sneha is alive

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×