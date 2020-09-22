Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Komolika gets 'bossy' on Prerna; Mr Bajaj gives her a befitting reply

In the upcoming track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika will try to instigate Prerna as she claims to be the 'boss' of the company now but Mr. Bajaj will show Komolika her real position with a savage reply. Here's what will happen.

As the date of Kasautii Zindagii Kay's last episode is nearing, the disappointment among fans is increasing. However, the makers are doing all that they can to make the last leg of the show interesting. While it is known that Prerna (Erica Fernandes) has given 51% stakes of her company Bajaj City to Komolika (Aamna Sharif), now the story is going to take an unexpected turn.

In the upcoming track of KZK, Komolika will try to get all 'bossy' over Prerna. It will so happen that the two ladies will be seated in an office. Komolika will tell Prerna that since she is the holder of 51% shares, she is the 'boss' now, and all the happenings in the company must be reported to her. While Prerna keeps mum and listens to Komolika's rant, Mr. Bajaj ( ) enters and shuts Komolika down with a savage reply. He tells Komolika that she will be the boss only when she clears the payment of 200 crores. Komolika is shocked by Mr. Bajaj's attitude and befitting reply. Further, he also adds that she only has 7 days to do the payment, if not, the deal will be cancelled.

On the other hand, viewers will see the entry of Anupam (Sahil Anand) in the show. Yes, Anupam will return to Nivedita's (Pooja Banerjee) life, but he gets into a verbal spat with Mohini (Subhaavi Choksey). Mohini will get into loggerheads with Anupam and say that he cannot live in their house as he has divorced her daughter Nivedita. While Nivedita stands mum, Anupam will correct Mohini saying that he has only separated from Nivedita, but they have not got legally divorced.

Here's a precap from Kasautii Zindagii Kay's upcoming episode:

Meanwhile, the KZK team has wrapped up shoots, and the final episode of the show will air on October 3 (2020). What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see how AnuPre's story concludes? Let us know in the comment section below.

