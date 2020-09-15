Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Komolika is 'shocked' to learn that Prerna's daughter Sneha is alive

In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika will finally get to know that Prerna's daughter, who she lost eight years ago, is alive. Here's what will happen.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is nearing its end. And with the date of the show's closure coming close, the drama is getting bigger and better. Starring Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu), Erica Fernandes (Prerna), Aamna Sharif (Komolika), and (Mr. Bajaj) in the lead roles, KZK some big revelations are going to unfold in upcoming episodes. Since that time, the story took an 8-year long leap, all eyes have been on Prerna's daughter Sneha. Prerna lost her daughter eight years ago, and since then, the equation between her and Anurag has gone for a toss.

Now, in the upcoming episode, the truth about Sneha will be unveiled. It will be revealed that Sneha is alive. Yes, Prerna's daughter is alive. However, not Prerna or Anurag, but their enemy Komolika will find out this truth. Interestingly, she was the one to kidnap Sehna when she was born, and give her into an orphanage. Later, it was known that the orphanage had caught fire and all the kids lost their lives.

While earlier Komolika was happy that she has taken away Prerna's happiness, now she is going to receive a 'big shock.' Chandrika, who is the caretaker of Samidha, will contact Komolika after 8 years. She will reveal that the story that began 8 years ago has not concluded yet. She will finally reveal that Prerna’s blood, Sneha is alive. Komolika gets shocked to hear the truth, and Chandrika will reveal that Sehna was saved from the fire.

On the other hand, Anurag will learn that Prerna has transferred 51% stakes of her company to the Basu City Project. He will guess it to be some of Prerna's plans as she is not someone to sign such papers with a solid reason. Well, a lot will unravel in the upcoming episode of KZK, are you excited to see that? Let us know in the comment section below.

