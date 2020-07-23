Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Komolika thinks Prerna and Mr Bajaj's marriage is 'fake'

In tonight's episode Komolika,Nivedita and Mohini will doubt Prerna and Mr. Bajaj's marriage. They will feel that Prerna and Mr. Bajaj are lying about their true relationship. Here's what will happen.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been witnessing some high voltage drama. In the previous episode, we saw how Komolika doubts Prerna (Erica Fernandes) and Mr. Bajaj's ( ) relationship. Now, in tonight's episode, Komolika will follow her doubt, and also find a clue about it. She will tell Mohini (Shubhaavi Choksey) that she has found the 'truth' about Prerna and Mr. Bajaj's marriage, leaving her shocked. Yes, Komolika will think that Prerna and Mr. Bajaj's marriage is 'fake'. Komolika will further claim that Prerna is successful only because she has Mr. Bajaj's support, alone she is nothing.

Upon listening to these revelations by Komolika, Nivedita (Pooja Banerjee) and Mohini will get confidence that their plan to impress Mr. Bajaj can now be successful. While Mohini tells Komolika to expose Mr. Bajaj and Prerna's relationship, Komolika says that she is waiting for the right time. However, before Komolika could make any move, Mr. Bajaj comes into the picture to claim his husband's right over Mrs. Bajaj aka Prerna. He tries to get close to Prerna, but she feels uncomfortable and runs towards her room. While Mr. Bajaj follows Prerna, Komolika gets sure that their relationship is not that of husband-wife. Though they are friends, they're certainly not a couple.

On the other hand, Prerna is hurt by Mr. Bajaj's unexpected gesture and questions him about it. She gets emotional and reveals that no one can ever take Anurag's place in her life. Though she has taken Mr. Bajaj's surname, they are not married, and it is only a deal between them. Later, clarifying his stance, and reveals that he had overheard Komolika and Mohini's conversation.

It would be now interesting to see if Komolika will find out the actual truth about Prerna and Mr. Bajaj's wedding. Will Nivedita and Mohini be successful in their plan? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

