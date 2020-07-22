Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Mohini, Nivedita plan to get Mr Bajaj to marry latter; Prerna & Komolika argue

Tonight's episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay will see some new twists in Prerna, Anurag, Komolika, and Mr. Bajaj's life. Here's what you can expect.

Prerna (Erica Fernandes) is beaming with happiness in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as she has successfully defeated Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Komolika (Aamna Sharif) in her first plan. To celebrate her victory and announce the opening of her dream venture 'Bajaj City Projects', Prerna arranged an inauguration party inviting her arch-rivals Anurag and Komolika. While Komolika turns up to the party with Mohini (Shubhaavi Choksey) and Nivedita (Pooja Banerjee), Anurag is nowhere to be seen. While Prerna waits for Anurag, a lot goes around.

Last night we saw how Nivedita plans to woo Mr. Bajaj ( ) to get close to her and ultimately marry her. She thinks of this, as she wishes to marry a rich person and get rid of Komolika forever. Now, in tonight's episode, Mohini will join hands with Nivedita in her plans. Yes, the mother-daughter duo together will try to impress Mr. Bajaj and plan to get him married to Nivedita. However, Mohini will have her own reasons for it. She will do so to give it back to Prerna's mother Veena for insulting her, and showing that her daughter (Nivedita) is better than Prerna.

So, Mohini will decide to help Nivedita to get close to Mr. Bajaj. But, it's not going to be easy. While Nivedita will worry if Mr. Bajaj will ever divorce Prerna, considering their strong bond and love, Komolika will overhear the mother-daughter duo's conversation and warn them for dreaming big. Then, Komolika will get into a heated argument with Prerna. She will accuse her of calling the Basus at the party only to insult them and demean them.

Prerna gives a befitting reply as she claims it to be only the beginning of her loss. She further threatens to ruin Komolika and Anurag's life for the pain they caused her 8 years ago. Prerna furiously says that she will never forget what they have done to her, and also not let them forget about their evil doings. Prerna will threaten to destroy and break Anurag and Komolika completely.

Later, Mr. Bajaj will politely ask Prerna to share her vision about the project with the guests and enlighten them on what she plans to do further. After Prerna's speech, the two share a moment as they feed each other a piece of cake. However, Komolika notices something strange in their proximity and wonder if Mr. Bajaj and Prerna are really married or not.

On the other hand, Kaushik will shake a leg with Anushka to make Kuki jealous. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to know what happens in Prerna's life next? Will Mohini and Nivedita be successful in their plan to impress Mr. Bajaj? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

