Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Not only Prerna, Komolika orders to KILL Anurag as well

In the upcoming track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika will reveal her ugly side as she will plan to kill Anurag along with Prerna. Here's who will learn about her evil plans and what will happen next in AnuPre's life.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans are having bittersweet moments right now, as the show is going to end, but they are eagerly waiting for AnuPre's reunion. With Parth Samthaan (Anurag), Erica Fernandes (Prerna), Aamna Sharif (Komolika), and (Mr. Bajaj) in the lead roles, KZK will air its final episode on October 3 (2020). The show recently completed two years and is now prepping up to bid a heartfelt goodbye to fans.

In the past few episodes, a lot of secrets have been unveiled in this Ekta Kapoor drama. From Prerna learning the truth about Samidha to Anurag having an emotional breakdown in front of her, and standing headstrong before Komolika, things have changed drastically on the show. Now, the drama is going to intensify, as Komolika is going to show her 'ugliest' side, leaving everyone stunned. In the previous episode, it was revealed how Komolika hires goons to wipe out Prerna from her life after Anurag ditched her and cut off all ties with her.

Komolika will plan an act of 'final revenge' against Prerna. She will plan to murder Prerna but will want to make it look like an accident. The goons hired by Komolika for his nasty task will follow her instruction, but will things will take a turn, as the sword of danger will also shift on Komolika's so-called love, Anurag.

In the upcoming episode, Komolika will order the goons to kill Anurag also. Yes, you read that right! It will so happen that the goons will contact Komolika to inform her that they tried to kidnap and kill Prerna, but a man came and saved her from them. Komolika is left furious upon hearing learning that Anurag saved Prerna's life. Drenched in ager, Komolika orders the goons to kill Anurag, if he comes to save Prerna.

Mohini overhears Komolika's conversation with the goons and is left utterly shocked by this. It would be interesting to see how Anurag and Prerna save themselves from this apparent danger to their lives. Will Komolika be successful in her evil plans or will AnuPre teach her a lesson? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

