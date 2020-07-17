Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Prerna and Anurag get emotional after fighting; Young girl comforts AnuPre

Prerna Bajaj (Erica Fernandes) and Anurag Basu (Parth Samthaan) going to get into a heated argument in the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Here's what you can expect.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's episode tonight will begin where it ended from, that is, Prerna Bajaj (Erica Fernandes) and Anurag Basu's (Parth Samthaan) fight. Yes, in the previous episode it was shown that Anurag spots Prerna at a cafe and rushes to provoke her. He sits in front of her, and starts a conversation, in no time turns into a heated argument. Yes, Anurag and Prerna will get into an ugly verbal spat, wherein Anurag will instigate her to no limits.

He will call her a loser and will claim that she is just showing that she is strong, but is still the weak Prerna he left some years ago. The two will also dive into their past again, and Prerna will taunt him for ruining her life. Thereafter, Anurag will challenge her to get the original property papers to defeat him in his business plans. Their argument reaches a dirty level, and Anurag walks away mocking her again, while Prerna is left disappointed.

After the tiff, both Anurag and Prerna are left disheartened and shed tears. They get emotional and tears roll out from their cheeks. At this very point, the young girl comes to console them. First, she offers Prerna her handkerchief and comforts her, and when Prerna leaves, she sees Anurag crying at a corner, and attempts to bring a smile on his face. Anurag and Prerna feel a special connection with the young girl, and recall their daughter whenever they see her.

Later, Prerna receives a call from Mr. Bajaj ( ) that he has found the original property papers, and asks her to celebrate this success against Anurag. While Prerna achieves her goals, on the other hand, Kaushik wants to take revenge Kukki.

Well, there's a lot to unfold in AnuPre's story. It would be interesting to see what new game does Komolika (Aamna Sharif) plays now. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

