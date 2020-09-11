  1. Home
Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Prerna to FINALLY learn Samidha's truth; Will she find her daughter?

In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Samidha's aunt, who has been taking care of her for many years, will see the young girl bonding with Prerna. Will she reveal Samidha's truth to Prerna?
Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans recently received a shock as it was revealed that the show will go off-air early in October this year. Starring Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu), Erica Fernandes (Prerna), Aamna Sharif (Komolika), and Karan Patel (Mr. Bajaj) in the lead roles, the show has been enticing fans since almost 2 years. However, with the news of the show bidding adieu soon, AnuPre fans have been mightly disheartened. But, the makers of KZK, are putting all efforts to keep fans engaged and are apparently planning a 'happy ending' for the show. 

For the past few episodes, it has been shown that Prerna and Anurag havee been missing their daughter, who left them 8 years ago. While it was shown that AnuPre's daughter was sent to an orphange and lost her life in the orphange fire. However, after the show took a leap of 8 years, a new character was introduced, Samidha, a young girl who Prerna and Anurag feel a 'special and strong' connection with. 

Now, in the upcoming episode of KZK, it looks like Prerna will finally learn the truth about Samdiha. It will so happen that Prerna and Samidha will share a loving moment at the latter's house, and Samidha's aunt aka caretaker (the lady who took care of Samidha all these years) finds Prerna and Samidha together. She is surprised to see them together, and thinks that destiny always reunites people who have a connection. 

She then sends Samidha for a walk outside, and tells Prerna that she wants to talk to her about something improtant. While an unknown Prerna is eager to listen to what the lady has to say, she looks a little tensed to confront Prerna. 

Take a look at Kasautii Zindagii Kay's precap here: 

Will the lady tell Prerna about the truth about Samidha and her relationship? Will Prerna finally learn Samidha's truth? Will she find her daughter? Well, only time will tell, but some interesting twists await in AnuPre's life? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

