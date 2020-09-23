Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Prerna & Komolika plan to adopt Samidha aka Sneha; Will the truth be REVEALED?

In the upcoming track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Chandrika will finally blurt out the truth that Samidha is Prerna's daughter Sneha. She will also reveal that Komolika had bribed her to hide reality. Here's what will happen.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to reveal some 'big secrets' before the show bids adieu to the audience. Ever since KZK took a leap, everybody has been speculating about Samidha's reality. They are waiting to know if Samidha is actually Prerna's daughter Senha. And it looks like the secret is going to be revealed soon, by the person who kept it hidden for so many years. We're talking about Chandrika.

The upcoming episode of Parth Samthaan (Anurag), Erica Fernandes (Prerna), Aamna Sharif (Komolika), and (Mr. Bajaj) starrer is going to be high on drama. Chandrika (Samidha's guardian) is going to finally blurt out the truth that Samidha is Sneha. It will so happen that Priyanka will question Chandrika as to why Komolika gave her so much money. On being questioned, Chandrika will reveal that Komlika bribed her to hide Samidha's truth. Samidha is Sneha, Prerna's daughter. Priyanka will be left shocked to learn the truth.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay PROMO: Anurag, Prerna's story to have a happy ending; Will Komolika bow down to AnuPre?

Priyanka will then go to meet Prerna, and ask her to adopt Samidha. Prerna who shares a close connection with Samidha agrees to Priyanka and says that she is ready for the same. Priyanka also asks Prerna to accompany her to the orphanage immediately, so that they can complete the formalities (paperwork) for adoption.

However, the big twist in the tale is, Komolika will also plan to adopt Samidha. Yes, you read that right! Komolika will go to Chandrika and tell that she wants to adopt Samidha. Chandrika will first deny it, but when Komolika offers her 4 crores instead of 2 crores, she gets trapped and agrees to help her with the adoption formalities.

Here's a precap from Kasautii Zindagii Kay's upcoming episode:

Well, it would be interesting to know if Prerna and Komolika will get into loggerheads again. Will Prerna get to know that Samidha is her daughter Sneha? Will Komolika will be able to defeat Prerna again? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Aamna Sharif talks about 'permanent bond' with Parth Samthaan & team before show's end

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×