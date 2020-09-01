Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Prerna is left speechless as Anurag asks her about her love for him

In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna and Anurag will get into a verbal spat, but Anurag's question to Prerna will leave her mum. Here's what will happen.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most-watched shows on Indian Television. Within a few days, this month, the daily soap is going to complete 2 years of successful running. Starring Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) in the lead roles the show has kept viewers hooked from the beginning. It is consistently entertaining them with innumerable twists and turns. While fans are eagerly waiting to see AnuPre's reunion, the plot is currently revolving around their separation drama.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Anurag and Prerna will again get into a verbal spat with each other. It will so happen that the duo will be inside a room, wherein, to make Anurag feel bad, Prerna will start taunting him about his looks, personality, and nature. Prerna will say that she does not understand how girls used to fall for him in his college days, as she feels he does not have any charm. She says that he did not have any charm back then, and even now, she wonders why women were attracted to him.

ALSO READ: When Aamna Sharif embraced Erica Fernandes while Parth Samthaan was focused on the camera during a group PHOTO

Anurag listens to her carefully, and while she tries to leave the room after saying nasty things to him, he holds her hand and stops her. Giving a befitting reply to Prerna, he asks 'If I had no charm, and there was nothing special about me, then how and why did you fall in love with me?' Anurag's question leaves Prerna shocked, and she stands there speechless.

Take a look at Kasautii Zindagii Kay's precap here:

It would be interesting to see what happens in Anurag and Prerna's life next. Will Samidha's efforts to sort out their differences be successful? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes on working with Karan Patel: He's positive & has good energy around him

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×