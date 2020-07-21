Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Prerna waits for Anurag at inauguration party; Nivedita plans to ruin Komolika

Tonight's episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay will see some new twists in Prerna, Anurag, Komolika, and Mr. Bajaj's life. Here's what you can expect.

Ever since Kasautii Zindagii Kay came back with its new episodes, the level of drama has got bigger and better. With each passing episode, some new twists are turns are being introduced making the story more intriguing. In the previous episode, we saw how Prerna (Erica Fernandes) invited a furious Komolika for the inauguration party of her new venture 'Bajaj City Projects'. While Prerna will be waiting for the Basu family, especially Anurag (Parth Samthaan) to be there and witness her success, she will be left disappointed.

It will so happen that Komolika (Aamna Sharif), Mohini (Shubhaavi Choksey), and Nivedita (Pooja Banerjee) will come to Prerna's party sans Anurag. Prerna will be left shocked not to see Anurag at the party, and would hope that he comes, as she wants him to see her powerful and successful. On the other hand, Anurag will be sitting a bar gulping drinks all sad, as his friend would reveal the reason for skipping Prerna's party. Anurag will not attend Prerna's party as he would not want to see between her and Komolika get into a war of words and wishes to see Prerna celebrate her success.

While Prerna awaits Anurag at the party, Veena and Mohini will get into a verbal spat. Veena would give Mohini a befitting reply as she points fingers at her daughter Prerna and blames her for creating trouble. On the other hand, Nivedita will get supremely annoyed by showing fake love and respect towards Komolika. Nivedita will hatch an ingenious plan to seek revenge against Komolika, and destroy her.

Well, to know what is going on in Nivedita's mind, you will have to watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay's episode tonight on Star Plus. But, to drop give you a big spoiler, it is related to Mr. Bajaj. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×