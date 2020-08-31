Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Samidha acts as a peacemaker between Anurag and Prerna; Will AnuPre patch up?

In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Samidha will try to bury the hatchet between Anurag and Prerna, and sort out their differences. Here's what will happen.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is undoubtedly one of the most-watched shows on Indian television. The show starring Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) in the lead roles has been churning out some interesting twists and turns. The current focus of the track is one Anurag, Prerna, and Samidha. While audiences are loving the trio's chemistry onscreen, makers are keeping their interest piqued with its innumerable turns in the story. Both, Anurag and Prerna, feel a 'special' connection with Samidha but are not aware of why they feel a closeness to her despite being a stranger.

Now, in the upcoming track, Samidha will be present at a function with Anurag, Prerna, Komolika, and others. While Prerna will be elated to have Samidha besides during a special occasion, she will get into a verbal spat with Anurag because of Samidha. It will so happen that Prerna will notice Samidha shouting slowly in pain as Anurag sits beside her. Prerna will panic and rush towards Samidha, asking what has gone wrong. Prerna will notice that Samidha has hurt her hand, and before Anurag says anything, she blames him for it.

Prerna will point fingers at Anurag and blame him for trying to hurt Samidha. Further, she will warn him that if he has issues with her, she should confront her and not the little girl. While Anurag is mum, Samidha will support Anurag and ask him to clarify that he was there to help her. However, Anurag will deny a clarification taunting Prerna that she has a habit of misunderstanding him.

AnuPre will then again get into a quarrel, and Samidha will act as a 'peacemaker' and will try to bury the hatchet between them. She will try to sort out their differences and will ask them to extend a hand of friendship. She will make Anurag and Prerna shake hands. While AnuPre are surprised by this, Komolika notices this from far and gets shocked.

Will Samidha be able to solve the problems between Anurag and Prerna? Will AnuPre patch up for Samidha? Only time will tell. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

