Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Samidha panics as Anurag hurts his hand; Requests Prerna to help him

In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Samidha will notice some blood on Anurag's hand and get worried. She will apply ointment on his hand, and also ask Prerna to help him. Here's what will happen.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) has been dishing out some interesting episodes. Off late, the track is focussed on Anurag and Prerna feeling a strong and close bond with Samidha. While Prerna is still on a mission to destroy Anurag for deceiving her 8 years ago, Anurag recently dropped some hints about what actually happened in the past as he argues with Komolika. Now, in the upcoming episode of the show, viewers are again going to see some special moments between Anurag, Prerna, and Samidha.

It will so happen that while the trio will be in a temple, and Samidha will notice some blood droplets on one of Anurag's palms. She will panic knowing that he has hurt himself and is bleeding. A worried Samidha will then apply some ointment on Anurag's wound, and also request Prerna to help him. While Anurag is surprised to see Samidha so worried for him, Prerna follows her requests. Anurag feels a personal connection with Samidha, despite her being a stranger.

On the other hand, Samidha and Prerna will have a conversation, wherein she will reveal that her aunt (masi) had found her covered in a dupatta some years ago. She will show the dupatta to Prerna and sharing that she feels it might belong to her mother. Prerna goes into deep thought after hearing Samidha's story

Take a look at Kasautii Zindagii Kay's precap here:

Meanwhile, Parth is reportedly all set to quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay to focus on his health and future projects. Rumours are also abuzz that the makers might pull the plug if they don't find a suitable replacement of Parth aka Anurag on the show. What are your thoughts on KZK's upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.

