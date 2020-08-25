  1. Home
  2. tv

Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Samidha panics as Anurag hurts his hand; Requests Prerna to help him

In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Samidha will notice some blood on Anurag's hand and get worried. She will apply ointment on his hand, and also ask Prerna to help him. Here's what will happen.
8863 reads Mumbai
Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Samidha panics as Anurag hurts his hand; Requests Prerna to help himKasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Samidha panics as Anurag hurts his hand; Requests Prerna to help him

Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) has been dishing out some interesting episodes. Off late, the track is focussed on Anurag and Prerna feeling a strong and close bond with Samidha. While Prerna is still on a mission to destroy Anurag for deceiving her 8 years ago, Anurag recently dropped some hints about what actually happened in the past as he argues with Komolika. Now, in the upcoming episode of the show, viewers are again going to see some special moments between Anurag, Prerna, and Samidha. 

 

It will so happen that while the trio will be in a temple, and Samidha will notice some blood droplets on one of Anurag's palms. She will panic knowing that he has hurt himself and is bleeding. A worried Samidha will then apply some ointment on Anurag's wound, and also request Prerna to help him. While Anurag is surprised to see Samidha so worried for him, Prerna follows her requests. Anurag feels a personal connection with Samidha, despite her being a stranger. 

 

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Anurag and Prerna get into argument as they try to help a hurt Samidha

 

On the other hand, Samidha and Prerna will have a conversation, wherein she will reveal that her aunt (masi) had found her covered in a dupatta some years ago. She will show the dupatta to Prerna and sharing that she feels it might belong to her mother. Prerna goes into deep thought after hearing Samidha's story 

 

Take a look at Kasautii Zindagii Kay's precap here: 

 

 

Meanwhile, Parth is reportedly all set to quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay to focus on his health and future projects. Rumours are also abuzz that the makers might pull the plug if they don't find a suitable replacement of Parth aka Anurag on the show. What are your thoughts on KZK's upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below. 

 

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan REVEALS he'll return to social media soon as he thanks fans for support: Crazy me will be back

 

 

 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement