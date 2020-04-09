Kasautii Zindagii Kay star cast's candid moments in these throwback PHOTOS are hard to miss; Take a look

One of the most popular shows of Indian television, Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been winning the hearts of the audience for a long period. Check out some of the candid moments of the show's star cast.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently one of the most popular Indian television shows that has been entertaining the audience for a long time. As we all know, the romantic drama is a reboot version of the 2001 series of the same name, everyone was pretty excited when its airing date was announced. Moreover, the presenting of the promo by Bollywood’s superstar was like an icing on the cake. And the show finally premiered on September 25, 2018.

Since then, Kasautii Zindagii Kay has not only been receiving a tremendous response from the Indian viewers but is also topping the TRP charts for a long period. And the best part is that it is soon going to complete two successful years. Ekta Kapoor has numerous daily soaps to her credit but this particular show is something very different in this regard. It does not have the same dramatic similarity with the other shows of the Indian television’s Czarina.

Needless to say, Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s story is not only confined to love and romance but also family, friendship and betrayal. The romantic drama featuring Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Karan Singh Grover and Aamna Sharif in the lead roles has witnessed twists and turns like no other daily soap. We cannot help but acknowledge the fact that it has a realistic plot that is relatable to everyone. The show has tried to focus on multiple facets of a family’s life rather than just showing the love story between the lead pair.

As of now, no new episodes of any TV show are being aired on the small screen because of the current situation prevailing in the country owing to the Coronavirus crisis. The COVID-19 lockdown has affected the Indian television industry too where the production processes have been put to a halt right from March 19, 2020, until an indefinite period. We are sure ardent fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay must be eagerly waiting for the fresh episodes of the show to be aired soon. But do not worry! We have something else in store for you that you will definitely like. Pinkvilla brings to you certain candid moments of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star cast that are hard to miss.

Given below are some of the candid pictures of the star cast from Kasautii Zindagii Kay:

Former Komolika ( ) with Nivedita (Pooja Banerjee)

This is probably one of the best candid shots of the two beautiful actresses. Although Hina is not a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay anymore, her role as the iconic vamp Komolika will be remembered forever. In this picture, Hina and Pooja look stunning in traditional outfits as they burst into laughter over some hilarious topic.

Candid moments and Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes)

This picture was taken during the time when the star cast headed to Switzerland for shooting some important scenes for the show. We found this candid picture of Parth and Erica from our archives which is unmissable. Erica is seen standing nearby as Parth is busy talking to someone at the airport. But both of them seem quite serious, right?

Celebrations and smiles

The entire star cast looks ecstatic in these pictures and the reasons are quite obvious. This picture was taken during the time when everyone was celebrating as Kasautii Zindagii Kay was rated the number one show at the TRP charts.

Prerna with the original Komolika (Urvashi Dholakia)

This is another wow moment in which we can see Prerna getting to meet the original Komolika. Urvashi Dholakia earned fame as the iconic vamp in the original version of the show and her legacy is now continued by Aamna Sharif who plays her role.

Mr. Bajaj’s (Karan Singh Grover) farewell

Although it was an emotional moment for everyone, they bid goodbye to Karan Singh Grover in a celebratory manner which is evident from the picture. And for the record, he did make a comeback to the show much to the excitement of the audience.

Prerna, Anurag, and Mr. Bajaj

Last, but not the least, this is probably one of the best candid moments of the star cast in which Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Karan Singh Grover are seen striking some quirky poses in front of the camera. The entire show is based upon the triangular love story of these three characters. So, it won’t be wrong to say that this is one of the rarest moments in which you can see the three of them together!

