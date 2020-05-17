Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes flaunting her impeccable belly dance moves is UNMISSABLE; Watch

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes shows off her flawless belly dancing skills in her latest Instagram post and it will leave you awestruck. Take a look.

Erica Fernandes is one of the most loved and talented actresses on Television. With her amazing acting chops and power-packed performance, Erica has been wowing the viewers. However, with the on-going lockdown, fans have been missing new episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. They are yearning to see Erica aka Prerna and Parth Samthaan aka Anurag's chemistry on-screen again. But, the actress is keeping her fans engaged and entertained through social media. She keeps giving them a glimpse of how she is killing time during quarantine and keeping boredom away.

Her last post on Instagram has sent the internet in a frenzy and fans can't keep calm about it. Wondering what's making them crazy? Well, it is Erica's impeccable dance moves. Yes, Erica recently shared a video of her flaunting her flawless belly dancing skills, and everyone is going gaga over it. While the diva is a known fitness freak, and her workout videos are popular among fans, but seeing Erica show off her sexy belly dance moves is a sight to watch.

The beautiful actress is an amazing dancer and can make you swoon over her talent in no time. In the video, she is seen burning the dance floor with her impeccable belly dancing skills. Dressed in a black crop top and matching lowers, Erica looks breathtakingly gorgeous. Her moves are sharp and make us want to wear our dancing shoes right away. Not only fans but even her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-actor Sonya Ayodhya was left awestruck by her body and brilliant moves. She commented saying, 'I need to borrow your body for a day bro!

Take a look at Erica's dance video here:

Apart from Erica, Tellyville's , Shivangi Joshi, Himanshi Khurana, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, , Shraddha Arya are also swaying people with their dancing skills. How did you like Erica's dance? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

