Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes gets a stylish makeover at home; Hina Khan calls it 'bang on'

Erica Fernandes aka Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay unleashed her new look as she chopped her hair at home amid quarantine. Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani and other's were all hearts for the actresses stylish avatar. Take a look.

Erica Fernandes among the few celebrities, who made a special place in the hearts of the audiences with her very first TV show, KRBKB. She is adored not only for her amazing acting chops and beautiful looks but also for her friendly and humble nature. Today, the actress is making heads turn with her scintillating performance as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan aka Anurag. While the actress had begun shooting some days ago, she is now in home quarantine after Parth tested positive for COVID-19, while her reports came negative.

So, as Erica is enjoying her stay at home, she is making sure to use this time to the fullest, because once she gets in action, she'll again be busy with her hectic shoot schedules. Erica is known for her makeup tips and beauty hacks, and this time, she has gone all out to experiment with her looks. The gorgeous actress has got a 'new stylish' look as she has chopped off her hair, giving herself a new makeover at home. Yes, Erica took to her Instagram handle to unleash her 'new look' with her fans, and it is creating a storm on the internet.

In the clip, the diva is seen trimming her hair all by herself, only to flaunt her new hairstyle, especially her bangs. Erica captioned the video as, 'Snip snip, new look.' The actress's 'quarantine cut' video received a lot of love from fans, who couldn't stop gushing over her look, and how much it suits.

Not only her followers, but her friends from the Telly world also dropped in sweet compliments for her. Erica's former KZK co-star (who played Komolika) called it 'Bang on.' while TV's handsome hunk Arjun Bijalni found it 'cute.

Here are some glimpses of Erica's new look:

Meanwhile, new episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay started airing from July 13, 2020. Apart from Erica, Aamna Sharif is also in self-quarantine, while Parth is undergoing treatment for the novel Coronavirus. What are your thoughts on Erica's new look? Let us know in the comment section below.

