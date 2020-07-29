Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes looks elegant in an all white traditional outfit; See photos

Erica Fernandes, who plays the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay recently took to her social media handle to share some enchanting pictures decked up in a pure white attire. Take a look.

Erica Fernandes has been ruling hearts as Prerna with her acting chops in Star Plus's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. While fans love her performance, she is also known for her amazing sense of style. From western to traditional, the actress is known to nail every look. Though Erica keeps herself a little away from social media, she often drops surprises for her fans. Today is just that special day when Erica posted some awe-inspiring photos of herself to treat her fans.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share not one or two, but several pictures dressed in an all-white ethnic dress. Yes, Erica went the traditional way to flaunt her 'desi girl' avatar, as she decked up in a pure white outfit. Dressed in white sleeveless and similar color salwar, Erica is showing us the right way to flaunt a white-on-white look. With a pair of huge metallic jhumkas (earrings), fresh dewy makeup, filled-in brows, and pink lips, Erica looks elegant.

Her attire has surely captured our hearts with its design because it is so simple yet so different. She clipped her hair neatly, as she flashed her infectious smile while posing for some pictures. Well, from the photos, it looks like Erica was having an indoor photoshoot, and she certainly tapped her inner model to pose like a diva. Apart from her attire and look, her shimmery mojari (traditional footwear) and clutch also grabbed our attention. With her beautiful pictures, Erica also shared a piece of her mind, as she wrote some thought-provoking messages on her pictures.

Take a look at Erica's recent pictures here:

Meanwhile, the actress is currently shooting from home and is managing pretty well. The fresh episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay started airing from July 13 (2020). The show also stars Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu), (Mr. Bajaj), and Aamna Sharif (Komolika) in the lead roles. What are your thoughts about Erica's latest pictures? Doesn't seen look ethereal?> Let us know in the comment section below.

