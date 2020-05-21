Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes' pastel green lehenga is the wedding outfit inspiration we can use

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes is a sight to behold in these stunning photos from a marriage she attended and we are totally swooning over it.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes has always given out major fashion inspiration with her ever so fabulous outfit choices. While the actress has managed to don some of the finest western outfits, her love for Indian knows no bounds and she has impressed us with some of the finest picks. The actress' social media feed is full of amazing clicks and today, we happened to come across one of them from a co-star's wedding in Jaipur.

Erica donned a lehenga choli for the wedding and while the pastel green made it look subtle yet elegant, she added a touch of glamour by opting for a one-shoulder choli. With work throughout the outfit, she decided to skip the neckpiece and wear a heavy pair of green earrings along with a maang tikka and let her hair open. She did not over accessorize and wore a watch in one wrist and a bangle in the other. While there is nothing out of the box, it still looks different for multiple reasons.

Check out Erica Fernandes' photos from the wedding right here

Meanwhile, Erica has been currently spending her time in lockdown by getting creative and the actress shared some of the finest photos of what has she been up to, including her artwork as well as her yoga sessions. In fact, the actress also celebrated her birthday rather recently and went on a social media detox for the same.

Credits :Instagram

