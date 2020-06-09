Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes' rare PHOTOS from modelling days prove she was born to rule hearts

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes's throwback pictures from her modelling days are too cute to be missed. Take a look.

Erica Fernades is one actress who has always impressed everyone with her flamboyant personality on the screens. She is someone who can get into the skin of any character easily, and make it her own. Whether it is Dr, Sonakshi Bose from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi or Prerna Basu from Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Erica knows the art of breathing life in her characters. She makes things so natural, real, and effortless onscreen that it is hard to believe that she is just playing a role in a show. Her expressions are on point, her dialogue delivery is perfect, and her chemistry with her co-stars is pleasing.

However, did you know that before taking the route of acting, Erica was a model? Yes, before entering the world of acting and entertainment, Erica sizzled on the ramp and how! While we've all seen her in her onscreen avatars, not many have seen how Erica looked in her modelling days. So, we've got our hands on some rare, and never-seen-before pictures from Erica's modelling days, and they will leave you spellbound. The photos were recently shared by a fan page of the diva, and they prove that she was born to be an entertainer and rule our hearts.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes with Shaheer Sheikh or Parth Samthaan; Which pair looks good on screen? VOTE

In the photos, Erica is seen wearing a beautiful green dress with a black belt that adds to the overall. The shine and confidence on her face speak volumes about her enthusiasm. These pictures date back to the time when Erica was competing in Miss India 2012 pageant. However, what the most attractive thing about the picture is Erica's hairstyle, which is a Choppy Bob haircut, and it suits her so very much. She looks extremely enthralling and we're in love with her overall look. These pictures are proof that Erica was born to be a diva and win over our hearts.

Take a look at Erica's throwback modelling day pictures:

What are your thoughts on the same? Doesn't she look just beautiful? Are you missing her chemistry with Parth in KZK and awaiting new episodes of the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes: From discontinuing studies to acting debut; Here are facts about Kasautii Zindagii Kay star

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×