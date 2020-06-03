Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes reveals how she is taking care of her mental health amid lockdown

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes spilled the beans on how she is managing to stay fit both physically and mentally amdist the Coroanvrius lowdown. Read on.

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused severe devastation. While we all are trying to fight the war against COVID-19 together, the threat is only increasing further. This crisis has made people suffer in all respects, medically, financially, mentally, and emotionally. Though now we're starting the mission towards 'Unlock 1.0', the fear is still lingering around. People are getting restless amidst the lockdown and the threat to contract the disease. Many are finding it difficult to maintain their sanity due to self-isolation practices. Off late, several actors have come out to talk about the importance of mental health and give people some good advice. One of them is Erica Fernandes.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay recently spilled the beans about how she is taking care of her mental health during these tough situations and also gave some valuable tips to the people. She revealed that she is regularly doing practicing yoga and meditation amidst the lockdown. Adding them to her daily routine has been beneficial as they proved to be extremely effective in keeping her calm and composed. The actress said that these times are quite challenging and our generation is facing something they haven't come across ever before. Thus, it is essential to be at peace mentally along with being physically strong. She feels meditating and practicing yoga is the key to achieve the right balance.

Further, Erica added that it is quite disturbing to see and read how the COVID-19 frontline workers are ill-treated in some parts. The diva asserted that they are working relentlessly even during these difficult situations, they need to be treated with the utmost respect.

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress also highlighted the issue of fake forwards creating a mess in handling situations. She said that she can help the circumstances by not forwarding unauthenticated messages. Since these messages have created so much unnecessary stress in everyone's lives, she thinks it is best not to engage in them. These forwards have been doing the rounds for quite some time, and have resulted in unnecessary stress. She concluded, 'Talking about what’s on your mind with a loved one or a professional can help people cope better with the situation.'

