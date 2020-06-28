Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes REVEALS she has been in a relationship for 3 years

Erica Fernandes, who plays the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently spilled some beans about her personal love life during a live chat, and revealed that she has been dating since the past three years. Read on to know who the lucky man in Erica's life is.

Erica Fernandes is one of the most loved and adored actresses in the Telly world. The beautiful actress has always been open about her professional life, and the projects she has been looking forward too. But, Erica, is someone who prefers to keep her personal life private. Being a private person, she keeps her personal life under wraps and away from the paps. However, it is no secret that once in the spotlight, celebrities personal life does become an area of interest for fans. And the same goes for Erica's fans. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress's fans are always to know more about her personal life.

In January this year, news of Erica's sudden engagement had created a storm on the internet, after the actress posted a picture sporting a ring in her finger. However, the diva had squashed rumours about her engagement. She also revealed that she has a 'special someone' in her life, and is in a happy personal space with him. This big revelation by Erica made everyone more inquisitive to know about her relationship and the 'lucky man.' And now, Erica has spilled the beans about her relationship and revealed some secrets that we all wanted to know.

In a live chat with a journalist, Erica revealed that she has been dating someone from the three years. Yes, you read that right! Erica has been in a relationship for three years. However, she kept tight-lipped about her 'boyfriend', saying that 'he is not from the industry.' This clip of Erica openly talking about her relationship is going viral on social media, and is being shared by several of her fan pages.

Talking about her bond with her partner, Erica shared that they are quite good friends, and can talk to each other about absolutely anything. When quipped about the 'most beautiful aspect' of her relationship and what makes it special, Erica said, 'I think all relationships go through ups and downs. However, there should be an understanding between the partners. If one person is angry, the other should let the partner cool down, and discuss the matter politely later. We have this understanding and compatibility between us. That's how we held it together.'

When asked if her 'man' likes her shows, Erica replied, 'He does like watching my work, but he doesn't like me romance any other guy. So he doesn't watch it (laughs).'

Link-up rumours are common in the entertainment world, and Erica has also been through it. The actress has been linked to her male leads. Shaheer Sheikh and Parth Samthaan multiple times. Though both the actors and Erica have denied such speculations, the tongues don't seem to stop wagging. When asked how her partner reacts to such link-up rumours with her co-stars, Erica said, 'It somewhere it does have an effect on her partner and the relationship. This is the reason, she decided to talk about her relationship in the open.'

