Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes sends fans into a tizzy with 'new pretty' PICTURES

Erica Fernandes lit up the internet with as she posted 'new beautiful' photos of herself, and fans cannot get enough of Kasautii Zindagii Kay star. Take a look.
27082 reads Mumbai
Erica Fernandes is loved by millions of people, courtesy her scintillating acting chops, and warm nature. She is currently mesmerizing fans as Prerna in Star Plus' popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samathaan (Anurag). While fans adore her for her performance, they are also all hearts for her bubbly and cute personality. The young star enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She makes sure to share glimpses from her personal and professional life with her extended family aka fans often. 

However, Erica is not very much socially active, but when she posts, she certainly brings a storm on the internet. And this is what exactly happened yesterday (September 8, 2020), as she lit up social media with new pretty pictures of herself, and sent fans into a tizzy. Well, Erica's pictures brought about a huge smile on the faces of her fans, because she shared them almost after over a month. Yes, Erica took to Instagram after a small break, leaving fans utterly happy. 

In her first picture, Erica is seen enjoying her time in the balcony of her house, as she poses for the camera. Wearing blue denim jeans, and a black top, Erica has clearly 'nailed' the casual look. With open tresses, and dewy makeup, Erica looks every bit gorgeous in this look, and fans couldn't stop gushing over her. She proved simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. In the same attire, Erica was also seen posing a garden of sorts and stole our hearts. Actress Sonyaa Ayodhya was swooned by Erica's picture and wrote, 'Awww pretty.' 

In the next post, Erica showed off her 'glam look', with a nude colour dress, and oh-my, she 'sizzled'. With hair pinned up, and the expression on her face, Erica looked like an enchantress. Her KZK co-star, Shubhaavi Choksey, was elated by Erica's look. She commented, 'Finally the photos arrive. Love.'

Take a look at Erica's latest pictures here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#goodmorning #love #instadaily #selfphotography #instagood #ericafernandes #ejf

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Meanwhile,  Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to bid adieu to fans, and makers are planning a happy ending. What are your thoughts about the same? Did you like Erica's new looks? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Instagram

