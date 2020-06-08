Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes takes to self photography and the result is gorgeous

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes is back with stunning photos on social media and fans can't seem to get enough of it. Check out the post and photo here.

Social media is definitely a fun place to be at, especially now, when everyone has been finding new ways to not just get creative, but to also entertain themselves and hence, everyone who goes through posts and photos, seems to be rather intrigued. And the latest to have our attention for all the right reasons is Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes as she has shared a beautiful photo, and mind you, it isn't just another random click.

Erica went on to share a photo, which she has shot on her own and we think this is doing self-photography right, for not everyone has the expertise to do so, isn't it? The photo has green as the highlight colour, including those leaves and the outfit she has worn, of course. Meanwhile, the water effect seems to be a total hit with us, for it brings out the photo beautifully. The slight makeup and the stunning look is a perfect fit, isn't it?

Meanwhile, talking about shoots resuming and what does she think about it, Erica, does not seem to be in favour of the idea. She told us, "It's not a simple question of yes or no. There is a lot to it. People have been out of work for a very long time. Some do not have the luxury of making a choice if they should get back to work or no. But, if you personally ask me, I am not up for it, not now at least, maybe a little later yes, and this is due to multiple reasons.

