Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes tests negative for Coronavirus; Thanks fans for prayers and concern

Erica Fernades took to her social media handle to reveal that she has received her COVID-19 test results and has tested negative for Coronavirus. Take a look at the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress's post here.
3765 reads Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2020 12:43 pm
Erica Fernandes, who plays the role of Prerna Sharma in Star Plus' popular drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has tested negative for the novel Coronavirus. Yes, you read that right! Just a few moments ago, the beautiful actress took to her social media handle to inform everyone that she has 'just' received the results of her COVID-19 test, and is not infected with the virus. She also expressed her gratitude towards fans, who prayed for her good health and showered their blessings on her. 

Taking to her Instagram story Erica informed everyone, 'Just received my test results, and the reports are negative. Thank you guys for your prayers and concerns.' Well, this news surely comes as a sigh of relief for all Erica's fans, who had been consistently praying and hoping that the actress does not get diagnosed with the infection. It was only yesterday that Erica had squashed rumours of her 'false' Coronavirus reports, and asked media houses to not spread fake news. 

Take a look at Erica's post here: 

On Sunday (July 12, 2020), Parth Samthaan who plays the role of Anurag Basu on KZK was tested positive for Coronavirus, leaving everyone shocked. Following Parth's infection, the entire cast and crew of the show had to undergo tests on an immediate basis. Earlier, Parth's co-stars Karan Patel (Mr. Bajaj), Pooja Banerjee (Nivedita Basu), Aamna Sharif (Komolika) and Shubhaavi Choksey (Mohini) had tested negative for Coronavirus. While Parth is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, the shooting of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been brought to a complete halt. 

