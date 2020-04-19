Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan channels inner Hrithik Roshan as he grooves to Ghungroo; WATCH

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan flaunting his dance moves in this throwback video will make you want to put on your dancing shoes. Take a look.

Parth Samthaan is one of the finest actors we have on Indian Television today. He has wowed many with his amazing acting chops and charming personalities. The young actor, just like many others, is enjoying his quarantine time at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. He is binge-watching TV shows, lazing around, relishing lots of food and interacting with his fans. Parth enjoys a massive following on social media and keeps treating his fans with some glimpses from his personal and professional life.

While we all know that Parth is an amazing actor, he recently flaunted his dancing skills on Instagram. No, unfortunately, he did not put on his dancing shoes and did an impromptu dance for us. But, he did treat his fans with his awe-inspiring dance moves. How do you ask? Well, the handsome hunk shared a throwback video of his dance rehearsals. In the video, Parth is seen turning into . No, we're not kidding! Parth is pulling of HR's dancing moves as he grooves to Ghungroo song from his movie 'War' starring Tiger Shroff.

The actor is seen practicing with his choreographer as he channels his inner Hrithik Roshan to give an energetic performance on the peppy track. Wearing a black pair of jeans and a jersey tee-shirt and sports shoes, Parth looks handsome as ever. His dedication and energy in the clip will leave you awestruck. Well, Parth's 'crazy' rehearsals, surely will make you want to put on your dancing shoes. We can't stop but say, that he can pull off anything with such ease and grace.

Take a look at Parth's dance here:

As mentioned in the caption, this is just part one, and there's more to come from the hottie. And we can't wait to watch more of his dancing talent. What are your thoughts on the same? Did you like Parth going the Hrithik way? Let us know in the comment section below.

