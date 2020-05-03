Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan gets a stylish makeover at home amid quarantine; WATCH

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan got a stylish makeover at home amidst the Coroanvirus outbreak and it will make you scream 'handsome.' Take a look.

Parth Samthaan is one of the most good looking actors in the Television industry. While we all adore his amazing acting skills, many cannot take their eyes off his enchanting charm. The young actor, just like many of us, is trying to kill time amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. From binge-watching shows to cleaning the house and indulging in creative activities, Parth has been doing it all to stay away from boredom. However, he is spending most of his time making videos TikTok. Yes, you read that right!

Since he enjoys a massive fan following on social media, he shares glimpses of his quarantine time with his fans, and keep them entertained. Recently, Parth shared another video, wherein he flaunted his new look. Well, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay has gotten a makeover at home amidst the COVID-19 shutdown, and it will blow away your mind. While we're all aware that the lockdown has been extended till May 17, and it has been over a month of us staying indoors, many of us are missing our grooming sessions.

So, Parth thought of getting a simple yet stylish transformation in the confines of his house. In a recent video, he is seen boasting his new hairdo and looks utterly handsome. Yes, Parth has chopped his hair and looks extremely hot. Sharing a new video, wherein he can be lip-syncing a famous dialogue, Parth revealed his 'new and handsome' look to everyone. In the clip, he can be heard saying, 'What the hell is beauty mode?' and then he transforms into a clean-shaven and hotter version of himself. Well, we must say, we did like his little long hair and messy look also.

As soon as he shared the video, his fans went gaga and couldn't stop gushing over his handsomeness. Many of them called him a 'cutie pie.' His good friend and KZK co-star Ariah Agarwal also commented saying, 'Ohhh Dayum!! Pablo to a football player'

Take a look at Parth's transformation here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like Parth's new look? Are you missing him and Erica Fernandes' chemistry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, since the show is not airing new episodes now? Let us know in the comment section below.

