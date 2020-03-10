Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan reveals he's working on Holi this year; Shares his photo from sets

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As everyone is enjoying the festival of colours, television actor Parth Samthaan gave a glimpse of his working Holi from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

It’s Holi today and everyone around is busy enjoying the festival of colours in their own way. Be it playing with colours, water balloons or binge eating the yummy Holi special dishes. Certainly, Holi has its own charm and it is the best time to spend some quality time with family and friends. But this hasn’t been the case with Parth Samthaan who is having a working Holi today. However, he did extend his Holi wishes to his fans as he shared a stunning mirror selfie wearing a white t-shirt and blue pyjamas and wrote, “Happy Holi” followed by a heart emoticon.

Later, Parth, who is currently playing the lead in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, also shared a picture of himself from the sets stating that he is having a working day on the festival of colours. In the picture, the handsome hunk was seen dressed in a monochrome shirt which he had paired with a white tie and coat. While he seemed to be waiting for his shot, his expression gave a hint that he wasn’t really happy about shooting on Holi.

Take a look at Parth Samthaan’s pics from sets on Holi:

To note, the television actor has been winning hearts with his performance as Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which also stars Erica Fernandes as Prerna in the lead. The popular family drama took an interesting twist lately wherein Anurag had killed Prerna. Now, the show has taken a leap and has new twist and characters introduced which has been keeping the audience intrigued.

