Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan shares secret of his glowing skin & it'll leave you amused; See Pic

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan recently revealed how he manages to look handsome always and you will surely want to include his tips in your skincare routine. Take a look.

Parth Samthaan is one of the most handsome actors we have in the entertainment industry. He has a personality that can make anyone go week in the knees. Be it is luscious hair, sparkling smile, or captivating eyes, Parth is extremely good looking and there's no doubt about the fact. But do you know what is the secret behind Parth's glowing and smooth skin? Well, if you don't, the actor recently spilled the beans about his radiant and soft skin on his social media handle. No, we're not kidding!

The TV hottie took to his Instagram handle to reveal the secret of his healthy and naturally beautiful skin, and it will leave you amused. Well, Parth shared a few pictures wherein he is seen applying white-colored a face mask as he relaxes on his bed. While he is sleeping in the room, a girl dressed in a pink is applying the mask on his face. In the other picture, the mask has been taken off and the girl (Divya Nitinesh Tipirneni) is seen massaging his face. Parth again showed his witty sense of humour as he captioned the pictures, 'When you have a dermatic at home. Lockdown effects.'

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes' rare PHOTOS from modelling days prove she was born to rule hearts

Well, looking at this, we must say, if there's someone who is thoroughly enjoying and making the most of this sudden holiday, it has to be our beloved Parth. Now that Parth's secret is revealed, we're sure many would like to include this in their skincare routine. And wouldn't it be good if Parth shares the process of making the mask at home?

Take a look at Parth's skincare routine here:

Meanwhile, Parth is seen as Anurag Basu in Star Plus' show Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Erica Fernades aka Prerna. The shootings are soon going to resume and viewers will get enjoy new episodes of the daily soap drama. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing AnuPre's chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan says he's ready to settle down anytime but there's a twist; See Pic

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×