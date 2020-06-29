Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan shoots for the FIRST promo post lockdown; See Photos

Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay recently shot for a new promo for the show after lockdown. The pictures will leave you excited to know what will happen in Anurag and Prerna's life next. Take a look.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans got a 'good news' a few days ago, as the shooting of the show resumed amid Unlock Phase 1. Yes, the show's lead actor Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu got to the sets to begin shooting for fresh episodes after an unexpected sabbatical of almost three months. The pictures of Parth on KZK sets in Anurag's getup went viral on social media, and his fans also gave him a warm welcome. Since then, fans have been yearning to know, who will the story move forward now, and what will happen in Anurag and Prerna's (Erica Fernandes) lives next.

Now, it looks like the makers of the show are all set to drop hints about the storyline of the show, as Parth has shot for the first promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay post the lockdown. Yes, Parth shot for the new promo of KZK today, and we've got our hands on some pictures from it. From the photos, it can be seen that Anurag bumps into a little girl at a coffee shop, who may be Prerna's daughter. As the girl is feeling cold, Anurag offers her his blazer to keep her warm. The girl also has a red dupatta in her hands, as she indulges in a small conversation with Anurag. While the girl is elated to receive help from Anurag, the expressions on the latter's face show that he is thinking about something or someone.

The photos from the promo certainly hint that some new twists and turns will take place in Prerna and Anurag's life. And it has surely left all fans with many questions. What will happen in AnuPre's life next? Is the girl Prerna's daughter? Will Anurag get to know about the girl's reality, and a lot more. Not to miss, Parth looks dapper in a striped pantsuit as Anurag, and it is so good to see him back in action again.

Take a look at the photos here:

Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover aka Mr. Bajaj has bid adieu to the show, and has replaced him on the show. It would be interesting to see what new twists are brought about in Anurag, Prerna, Mr. Bajaj, and Komolika's life. Are you excited to watch the new promo and fresh episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay? Let us know in the comment section below.

