Kasautii Zindagii Kay: When Anurag and Prerna shook a leg leaving AnuPre fans asking for more; Watch Video

Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes) grooving together in a throwback video from Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a treat for all AnuPre fans. Take a look.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most loved and followed shows on Indian Television right now. The show premiered in September 2018. Parth Samthaan was introduced as Anurag Basu, while Erica Fernandes came as Prerna Bajaj. The two young actors shared screen space for the first time, but their onscreen chemistry captured hearts within a few episodes. Today, it has been almost two years with the show running successfully. Anurag and Prerna are touted to be one of the most romantic onscreen couples of the Telly world.

While in the current storyline, we see Prerna and Anurag at loggerheads, there was a time when the duo couldn't stay away from each other. Ever since KZK brought took an 8-year leap, and brought in the track of Prerna seeking revenge from Anurag for his past deeds, fans have been missing AnuPre's romantic moments. Now, we've got our hands on a cute throwback video that will make you go 'aww' over Anurag and Prerna's bond. The throwback video was shared by one of the duo's fan clubs on Instagram.

In the video, Anurag and Prerna are seen doing a romantic dance together during a function. It is of the time when Prerna was pregnant, and the duo made everyone go gaga with their chemistry on the floor. Both, Anurag and Prerna are seen dressed in traditional outfits for the occasion, as they cannot stop looking into each other's eyes. While Anurag looks dapper in a white attire, Prerna looks beautiful in a pink and green saree. This throwback video is surely a treat for all Anurag and Prerna fans who are yearning to see the duo clear the misunderstandings and come back together.

Take a look at AnuPre's throwback romantic dance video here:

Meanwhile, new episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay started airing from July 13 (2020) post lockdown. has replaced Karan Singh Grover as Mr. Bajaj on the show. What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

