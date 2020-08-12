  1. Home
Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Aamna Sharif has found new love in her pet: She has become the centre of attraction

Aamna Sharif, who recently resumed shooting for the show on the sets, has found love in Gigi, her new pup. The actress is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Aamna Sharif has been slaying it as Komolika on the show. The actress, who recently resumed shooting for the show on the sets, has found love in Gigi, her new pup. Sharing how she always wanted to have one, Aamna told us that currently, the pet has become the centre of everyone's attention at home. 

"I have always been an animal lover but I never had a pup before. Always had a cat, this is the first time I have got a pup. I feel in the current scenario, a lot of these kids need good homes and we had been toying with this idea for the longest time, and then when we saw Gigi's video, I fell in love with her. I knew she had to be a part of our family. It is exciting and at the same time, I am waiting to see my cat Cookie, gel with Gigi. She is a little insecure right now as she never had any other pet around the house but I am sure they will bond soon," she said.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aamna added, "Currently Gigi has become the centre of attraction in the house. There is a time table for her in place. From keeping checks on feeding her to making her sleep, it is all being watched over. We are always waiting for her to wake up after her nap so we can play with her. She is a darling."

